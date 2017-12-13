A dog is dead and a woman is displaced from her home after a house fire late Tuesday night in East Vancouver.

Several neighbours phoned 9-1-1 around 11:30 p.m., after hearing explosions and seeing large flames coming from the house on East 12th Avenue near St. Catherine's Street.

The woman was able to escape before the fire engulfed the rear of the two-storey house. She was tended to by paramedics at the scene.

The fire destroyed most of the rear of the house. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Fire crews entered the house after getting the flames under control to look for more residents, but there was no one else inside except for the woman's dog.

"We found a dog inside the building," said Battalion Chief Jeff Coroliuc. "We brought the dog out and tried to resuscitate it, but it didn't work."

Coroliuc said the fire appears to have started inside the house. The cause is under investigation.