An earthquake has jolted the area off northwestern Vancouver Island, the second since Wednesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports a magnitude 4.9 quake occurred at 4:28 a.m. PT Friday.

It was centred 158 kilometres southwest of Port Hardy off the west coast of the Island and was at a depth of 10 kilometres.

The Friday morning quake follows a 4.4 tremor off western Vancouver Island and a 4.2 quake in Washington State, southwest of Seattle, both on Wednesday night.

Friday's stronger quake was just over 3.5 kilometres further east than the one that occurred two days earlier, according to the USGS.

Wednesday's 'quake (yellow) and Friday's (pink) were about 3.75 kilometres apart, both about 145 kilometres from Port Alice, B.C. (Google Maps)

The Earthquakes Canada website says a magnitude 4 quake, especially at 4.7 and above, is strong enough to make walls creak and hanging objects swing.

But the site says earthquakes of this magnitude are not expected to cause major damage or injuries.