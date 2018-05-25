Skip to Main Content
Mounties save injured eagle using leather jacket and dog kennel

Const. Casey Charles and Const. Marina Coan were called when someone spotted a juvenile eagle with a broken wing on the bank of a local creek.

Officer donned waders and armed himself with 'eagle catching tools' to save bird

The Canadian Press ·
The eagle will be rehabilitated and returned to the wild. (RCMP)

A pair of police officers on B.C.'s central coast went beyond the call of duty to rescue a local constituent over the long weekend.

Const. Casey Charles and Const. Marina Coan were called when someone spotted a juvenile eagle with a broken wing on the bank of a local creek.

Bella Coola RCMP said the officers searched for the bird and saw it couldn't fly.

A dog kennel was instrumental when Mounties rescued an injured eagle from the Tatsquan River on Sunday. (RCMP)

They called a conservation officer and ended up reaching the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, which provided some eagle-catching tips.

RCMP said Charles donned some chest waders and leather gloves and armed himself with "eagle catching tools'': a leather jacket, fishing net and a dog kennel.

With help from locals, he waded in and safely caught the bird.

The eagle, which had a broken wing, spent the night at the detachment before being flown to the wildlife centre in Delta. It's expected to be rehabilitated and returned to the wild.

