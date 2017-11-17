Two people have been forced out of their home in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood, after fallen power lines sparked fires in three different houses.

A tree fell onto the power lines around midnight Thursday, causing them to fall onto the three houses between Glendalough Place and the 6100-block of Collingwood Street.

The lines were still charged with electricity, which sparked fires in three different houses where the lines connected.

"When you get multiple locations in the same area, it is just a little more complicated," said assistant chief Kevin Wilson.

"It was very fast and furious for a while, but with multiple crews … we had the three different houses taken care of."

Wilson said they tried to get BC Hydro to shut the power off before the fires started.

"We had requested Hydro early," he said. "They did send multiple crews, but by the time they arrived we were dealing with multiple structure fires."

Wilson said the damage was mostly confined to the walls and the exteriors of the homes.

The residents of two of the houses were able to return home after the fire was contained.

Two residents of the third house were forced to find another place to stay for the night.