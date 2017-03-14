One man is dead after being found stabbed outside a supervised injection site on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside early this morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. PT Tuesday police were called to the scene on East Hastings Street between Main and Columbia streets, according to a statement released by Vancouver police.

Officers found a man suffering from a serious stab wound, collapsed on the ground in front of the supervised injection site Insite.

The man was taken to hospital where he died a short time later. His identity has not been released by police.

No arrests have been made, and detectives from the VPD Major Crime Section are expected to be on scene throughout the morning.