Police in Kelowna, B.C., are investigating an unusual series of robberies in which thieves allegedly broke in through drywall to rob two businesses and a local chapel.

RCMP said the first break-in was reported on Jan.16 at the RCCG Christ Chapel, which is connected to a series of small businesses in Kelowna's Rutland neighbourhood.

Police discovered that entry had been gained through the drywall into the church's electrical room. Once inside, police said the culprit or culprits stole microphones, a keyboard piano, a flat screen television and a digital console.

"The loss of these items has had a significant effect on the chapel's ability to fully operate," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

The following day, police were called when staff discovered another break-in had taken place in the same building.

O'Donaghey said the suspect or suspects once again gained access to the church, then forced their way into a neighbouring hair salon and dog grooming business by also going through the drywall.

Forensic investigators have examined the scene and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP.