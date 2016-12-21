The number of fatal car accidents involving drugged drivers is on the rise in Washington State.

Shortly after pot was legalized in Washington, the percentage of potentially stoned drivers involved in fatal car accidents more than doubled, according to a study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

The most recent data suggests that in 2014, 17 per cent of drivers involved in fatal accidents had THC — the active ingredient in marijuana — in their blood.

Marijuanna users were involved in more car accidents following legalization of the drug. (AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety)

According to Shelly Baldwin, legislative and media relations manager for the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, the issue still looms large.

"Marijuana and other drugs remain a big concern for us," she told stand-in host Gregor Craigie on CBC's BC Almanac. "Just like in B.C., we're seeing a decrease in our alcohol-involved fatality crashes but an increase in drug involved — especially when we have multiple substances involved."

The figures come from the collection of blood samples at fatal sites — but there is one major problem with the findings: the drivers might not have been stoned.

Finding THC in a person's bloodstream is not a sufficient indicator that they were impaired. It only reveals that they used marijuana recently, says Baldwin.

The uncertainties have made it difficult for law enforcement to measure if a driver is under the influence of marijuana.

"We've had decades of research that really shows us that as alcohol increases in your bloodstream, your impairment increases. Nothing like that exists for marijuana, and THC has a different reaction in your body," she said.

Rising in Canada

Crashes involving drug-impaired drivers are also on the rise in Canada, according to a recent Statistics Canada report.

In 2015, there were nearly 3,000 drug-impaired driving incidents reported — representing four per cent of all impaired driving incidents, double the proportion of drug-impaired driving incidents in 2009.

In B.C., the rate of drug-impaired driving accidents sits above the national average at 8.5 incidents per 100,000 people.

An RCMP impaired driving roadblock set up in Coquitlam in June of 2014. (CBC)

According to Andrew Murie, CEO of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the total number of drugged drivers is likely larger than Statistics Canada suggests.

"When we survey people on the road and take volunteer samples from them, the actual number of drugs present in drivers [legal and illegal] is way greater than alcohol," he said.

Traffic police currently rely on standard observational impairment tests when they suspect a driver is on drugs — which can be difficult to prove when laying criminal charges, unlike breathalyzer tests that measure alcohol consumption.

"We have all of these drug-impaired drivers, and police have very little resources to detect them."

