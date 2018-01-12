Prison officials say they foiled an attempt to smuggle contraband into the Matsqui Institution in the Fraser Valley using a drone.
The package, which was dropped behind prison walls Dec. 23, contained 59 grams of THC butter and tobacco estimated to be worth more than $26,000.
Alert staff members spotted the drone hovering late at night and seized the package when it was dropped, according to a news release.
Matsqui Institution is a medium security prison located in Abbotsford, B.C.
The Correctional Service of Canada says in a statement it is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions.
A complete smoking ban was introduced in all federal prisons in 2008.