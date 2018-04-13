Driver who killed Kamloops teenager in hit-and-run pleads guilty in court

Jason Gourley, charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed Kamloops teenager Jennifer Gatey, pleaded guilty earlier this week to leaving the scene of an accident and obstructing justice.

Jennifer's father, Cameron Gatey, said he is relieved at the guilty plea and wishes it could have come sooner.

The teen was killed in November 2016, the day before her 17th birthday, blocks from her family's home.

"While we were grieving, Gourley was tampering with evidence and trying to conceal his involvement in this," Gatey said. "[It] has caused 17 months of misery that we did not need."

Cameron Gatey says the family has suffered an unnecessary 18 months of misery because Jason Gourley did not come forward after the accident. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

Gourley says he never saw the teenager sitting on the sidewalk, waiting for the bus, and that he was briefly distracted by a dog he had in his Jeep when he swerved toward the curb.

But Gourley later tried to conceal the evidence by going to a car wash and changing his damaged signal light. He did not turn himself in when police were seeking information about the accident.

He was initially arrested in March 2017.

Jennifer Gatey was struck and killed less than a kilometre from her Kamloops home while waiting for the bus. (Cameron Gatey)

'Live with the shame'

Gourley has not yet been sentenced but could get 14 months in prison or less, as the defence is arguing for time served.

The length of the sentence is not as important as knowing whether or not justice has been served, Gatey told Shelley Joyce, host of CBC's Daybreak Kamloops.

"I'm not motivated by revenge, so a long sentence makes no difference for me," Gatey said. "I know that a guilty plea has been entered and that the individual involved will have to live with the shame of what he's done for the rest of his life."

Since her death, the community has banded together to support the Gatey family. A scholarship was created in Jennifer's memory.

"No matter what the sentence is, nothing is going to change the circumstances," he said. "I miss my daughter. I miss her every day and I think about her constantly."

Jennifer Gatey’s father says he is relieved by the plea, wishes it had come sooner 8:44

With files from Daybreak Kamloops.