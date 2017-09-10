Desmond Vallee, the teenage driver in a fatal crash that took place in Langford, B.C. last September, has been charged with speeding.

Vallee had been driving along Sooke Road on the evening of Sept. 2, 2016 when he lost control of his vehicle near Parkland Road. The vehicle left the highway, rolled over and landed upside down in a forested area on the opposite end of the road.

Vallee suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, but his co-passenger, 17-year-old Carter Navarrete, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Since his death, his parents have filed a civil suit against Vallee, the District of Sooke, B.C.'s Minister of Transportation, and a road maintenance company.

In their notice of civil claim filed in March 2017, they describe Navarrete, a Grade 12 student and assistant captain of a Sooke minor hockey team, as "an energetic young man with a passion for life."

The parents allege the defendants' negligence resulted in their son's death. They claim Sooke Road was improperly designed and poorly maintained — actions they describe as as "a wanton and callous disregard" for the safety of their son and other road users.

They also allege Vallee failed to drive the vehicle in a careful and prudent manner.

While that civil case is before the courts, Vallee was charged on Aug. 29 under the Motor Vehicle Act for excessive speeding. He is due to appear in court on Sept. 28.