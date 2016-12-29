The Coquihalla Highway has been closed from Hope, B.C. to Merritt according to Drive B.C. Severe weather and bad road conditions have lead to the closure.

Environment Canada has also issued snowfall warnings for a number of other major highways in B.C.

"It's really focused on those high elevation mountain passes," said Environment Canada meteorologist Ross MacDonald.

Snow at higher elevations

MacDonald said there's not too much snow coming down in the valleys, but you don't have to go too far outside those dips to see substantial snow accumulations.

Between Hope and Merritt, more than 30 centimetres of snow is expected with a heavier accumulation expected around the summit.

Warnings have also been issued for Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass and along the Sea to Sky highway between Squamish and Whistler.

Drivers should wait if they can

Not only will the snow affect what you can see, he said, it will also build up quickly in some areas. MacDonald warned drivers to take care if they are travelling this afternoon or into the evening.

Highways cameras show low visibility along the Coquihalla Highway. (Drive B.C.)

"If you can wait a day, tomorrow will be a lot better than it is today," he said.

There will likely be a weather window tomorrow with conditions deteriorating again on the weekend, he said.

Drivers who need to travel Thursday should take time to check conditions on the Drive B.C. website and look at the Environment Canada forecast for their area.