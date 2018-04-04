Driver fined for clocking 161 km/h during test drive

A 46-year-old man from Vancouver has been ticketed after driving more than 70 km/h above the speed limit while test driving a car.

West Vancouver police said the driver was stopped by a traffic officer on Highway 1 on Sunday afternoon after driving at 161 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

A representative from the dealership, which police are not identifying, was also in the four-door sedan.

Police said there's no evidence that the vehicle's owner directly encouraged or consented to the speeding.

The driver is now facing a $468 fine and the vehicle was towed for a seven-day excessive speed impound.

Police said that the vehicle owner would be initially responsible for the tow and impound costs, but that they could consider civil proceedings to recover any losses resulting from the impound.