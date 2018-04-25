'Dr. Lipjob' ordered to stop injecting botox, impersonating doctor

The B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons has won a court order against an unlicensed woman who posed as a doctor and administered botox injections to people in homes, cars and at parties.

Rajdeep Kaur Khakh, who went by the Instagram handle 'DrLipJob,' has been ordered to stop pretending to be a doctor, prescribing and injecting botox and other dermal fillers and taking money for it, according to a B.C. Supreme Court order granted in March.

Khakh called herself Dr. Rajji, and used a forged medical licence to buy products and convince spas she was legitimate.

The college said in a release that the Surrey woman has also agreed to pays costs of $25,000.

College issues warning

Last October, CBC News reported that the college had done an extensive undercover investigation of Khakh's activities and posted surveillance video that was part of the court filings seeking an injunction against her.

The college now says it has consulted with Fraser Health Authority and "does not believe there are any public health or infection control concerns."

But it warns that anyone who has used the services of an an illegal practitioner "puts themselves and their family at risk for bacterial and viral infections."

The College told CBC in an email that it would like to hear from anyone who suspects that Khakh is still engaging in the unlawful practice of medicine.

Rajdeep Kaur Khakh prepares to inject half a syringe of lip filler when the subject backed out 0:30

Only physicians, dentists and nurses or licensed practical nurses under the direct supervision of a doctor are allowed to do such injections in B.C.

"Unregulated individuals and estheticians are not qualified or authorized to inject botox," the college told Khakh in a letter dated April 2, 2015 that was filed in support of the application.

Khakh is not a registrant with any health profession college, and the College of Physicians and Surgeons says she is violating the Health Professions Act.

In an October 2017 phone interview, Khakh told the CBC she is remorseful and stopped providing botox and filler injections after being served with the injunction on Oct. 5, the same day it was filed in B.C.Supreme Court.

Health Canada warns patients of what could go wrong if Botox is not injected properly (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

The college started investigating after receiving an anonymous tip in March 2015 that Khakh was performing injectables in spas.

It tried to stop her for two years but documents indicate she kept doing it even after signing an undertaking in 2016.