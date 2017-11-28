A gas leak at the construction site of a new Marriott Hotel has prompted the evacuation of the public library in downtown Prince George.

According to emergency personnel on scene, the leak was detected shortly before noon Tuesday. Staff and patrons at the Bob Harkins branch of the Prince George Public Library immediately adjacent to the site were told to leave as a precautionary measure.

The Bob Harkins Branch has been evacuated due to a gas leak in the area. Emergency personnel are on site. #cityofpg pic.twitter.com/MvwsJfM7h6 — PG Public Library (@pg_library) November 28, 2017

The Prince George Civic Centre, which is attached to the library, has not been evacuated, although no new visitors are being allowed inside. The centre is currently hosting the annual Festival of Trees event.

Nearby, the Two Rivers Art Gallery, Four Seasons Leisure Pool and Coast Inn of the North remain open, although the smell of gas can be detected outside the buildings.

