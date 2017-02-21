Several empty buildings and storefronts line the streets of downtown Kamloops.

Erwin's Bakery closed up shop in mid-February to move to the Mt. Paul Industrial Park across the Thompson River. The Fireside Steakhouse and Bar in the Plaza Hotel closed its doors the same week and laid off 20 unionized employees.

Stuart Wood Elementary School closed last June and has remained empty ever since.

.@kootenaygirljen I hear you. Didn't expect downtown #Kamloops to empty out like this, sweet buildings like Stuart Wood & Kam News shuttered pic.twitter.com/McfUkiHFKe — @KamloopsArchaeo

The Kamloops Daily News building has sat empty even longer, since January 2014, and though there have been rumours and discussions about what to do with the large space, nothing has been confirmed.

"We just see more and more businesses not choosing to relocate in downtown Kamloops," said Erwin's Bakery co-owner Shawn Haley.

Erwin's Bakery was a popular spot in downtown Kamloops but decided to leave the core for an industrial area. (Courtney Dickson/CBC)

On the other hand, a new bike store opened up on Victoria Street. on Feb. 14, but is that enough to keep the Interior city's downtown alive?

The Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association (KCBIA) says yes.

"Our [property] assessments have risen significantly downtown. I think that's a clear reflection of the health of the downtown," said KCBIA president Mike Popoff.

"I think it's a healthy situation when you see the ebbs and flows of businesses come and go," he added.

City councillor Denis Walsh disagrees and is concerned with the future of downtown.

Walsh owns a movie rental store in downtown Kamloops.

He says some of the issues with Kamloops' downtown stem from the KCBIA, stating there aren't enough retailers on the KCBIA board of directors.

"There needs to be at least 50 per cent, if not close to 100 per cent, of retailers [on the board of directors] that are on the street hearing from customers every day," he said.

Walsh also believes the City of Kamloops should be stepping in to improve the atmosphere downtown.

"We're recouping all this money from the parking meters and we could be putting some of that back to try to create the health of the businesses and try to attract more businesses," he said.

@kootenaygirljen Sad about Stuart Wood? Of #kamloops downtown?

That's the sad truth...lack of vision and leadership of current mayor. — @PierreFilisetti

Parking is limited

Parking has always been a major concern in Kamloops, particularly since the introduction of the pay station parking that was added in December 2013.

"Half the people I think like the new meters and the other half don't," said Walsh.

"There hasn't been a single day in the eight years we've owned this business that I've not had somebody rant to me about parking," said Haley.

Walsh suggested free parking on Saturdays to encourage people to visit the downtown area.

The Kamloops Daily News shut down operations in January 2014. No decisions have been made in regards to what to do with that large, empty space, though some have suggested it be used for additional parking. (Courtney Dickson/CBC)

When asked whether she thought parking should be free in general, KCBIA general manager Gay Pooler said, "No. Absolutely not."

"Parking is always a number one issue in cities," she said.

"If you have an area where you have lots of parking available, you don't need to charge for it," Pooler said. "When it's tight, you need to have turnover. [Parking spots] generate revenue for our businesses and they only do that if they're turning over."

No reason to go there

In addition to the parking situation, Walsh says the lack of events in the city's core could explain why people aren't going there.

"You need to give people a reason to come downtown," Walsh said.

Downtown Kamloops hosted a Live at Lunch series last summer, where local musicians could share their work with the public on Victoria Street.

Walsh suggested that moving the evening concert series in Riverside Park, a short walk from downtown, into the core would bring people to the neighbourhood and would give them more opportunity to visit the downtown businesses.

"Any successful city requires a vibrant downtown core," Walsh said.

With files from Daybreak Kamloops