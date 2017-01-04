A photo printed onto a piece of paper is pinned to the wall in the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users (VANDU) office. It's a smiling man with a short, grey beard. Next to the photo there's a handwritten note that reads, "Passed on November 3, 2016, Tex."

"He used to come quite often, and it was quite surprising to find out about him," said VANDU board member Hugh Lampkin. "He used to come to one of the groups down here."

A photo of a man known as Tex is pinned to the bulletin board announcing his death in November. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

"He used to make a lot of jokes," Lampkin said. "It was always a joke, or he'd try to make you laugh or smile and tell you one of his jokes. You know, people like that, you always remember."

There are a few other similar photos scattered around the office bulletin board in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, all memorializing people who have recently died in the community — most killed by drug overdoses.

Out in the common area, Lampkin points out a large poster with dozens of names and notes scrawled all over it. The photo, dated 2008, shows the thousand crosses VANDU members put in Oppenheimer Park — each with a name of someone who had died in the community.

Below that, there are a few more photos of people who have died and a couple of lists with more names.

Hugh Lampkin points out a section of wall at VANDU where several photos are posted and dozens of names are handwritten to remember people who have died. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

The Downtown Eastside has been hit harder than any other area by the opioid overdose crisis that killed hundreds of people across the province in 2016. In one tragic December night alone, Vancouver police reported that nine people in the city died of overdoses — most of those in the Downtown Eastside.

But those are just numbers.

VANDU's somewhat ad hoc collection of names and faces on its walls is the closest thing the Downtown Eastside community has to a running memorial for its lost members.

"You become sort of numb to the news, and you don't want to say, 'Well there's another statistic,' because that's a person and it was a friend or a father or daughter," said Lampkin.

VANDU board member Hugh Lampkin on a staircase at VANDU in Vancouver. He says the constant news of people in the community dying of overdoses can get depressing. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

According to Lampkin, it's not a complete effort to document and record everyone in the neighbourhood who is killed by drugs; it's largely just VANDU members and friends.

"Sometimes you know, you don't want to [keep track], because it's so constant. At one point, it's like — it was daily for a couple weeks and then it was every other day and it becomes very depressing," he said.

"You keep hearing these names and all these people and it just takes its toll after awhile. You want to remember everybody and give them their proper respect, but it does affect you after a bit."

Ann Livingston, who co-founded VANDU and now co-chairs the street market in the neighbourhood, imagines a new project to make the memorializing effort more formal.

"It would be nice if there was somebody, you know art — a good writer, you know somebody who's good at — a Nancy Drew, who can figure out who people are and go find them and talk to the coroner. You know, get as much detail as they can and write a little obituary," said Livingston.

Downtown Eastside street market co-chair Ann Livingston says it can be difficult to get official information about people who have died of drug overdoses in the neighbourhood. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

"Make sure there's a picture, because most people don't know who anybody is, because they have nicknames or street names, and we don't know how old they are."

She also remembers another project that never quite came to fruition — a physical memorial that could have names added to it.

"We had gotten the funding and had the basic drawings for a memorial that was going to be an outdoor project," she said. "It was a really artistic and respectful thing, and it's sorely lacking."

According to Livingston, beyond the issue of funding, the challenge is tracking down reliable information about who has died.

She says news travels fast in the tight-knit community, but it often turns to rumour without any official information.

A needle floats in the gutter on Hastings Street in Vancouver. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Livingston said authorities often won't release names to community members until the victims' families are notified, but many in the Downtown Eastside are estranged from their families.

"When their families are notified that they're dead ... the person is whisked away. We don't know anything about memorials."

Lampkin said there's some talk about dedicating more wall space at VANDU to putting a better memorial together. He said the problem isn't getting the news and figuring out who's dead.

"Keeping people alive, that's the big struggle."

