Vancouver police are investigating an alleged assault on the Downtown Eastside that left a man in critical condition Tuesday night.

In a statement, police say ambulances were called to the Astoria Hotel around 11:30 p.m. PT by a passerby who found an injured, unconscious man.

The man, 51, was rushed to hospital. Police believe he was involved in a fight and hit his head.

A suspect in the alleged assault, a 42-year-old Vancouver man, was arrested at the scene but later released.

The Vancouver Police Department is asking witnesses and anyone with cell phone video of the alleged crime to contact them.