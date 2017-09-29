Vancouver police have located a vehicle that could be linked to a Marpole neighbourhood home where two people were killed earlier this week.

Police were searching for a white Kia Soul, which was found parked and unoccupied in South Vancouver around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

In a statement, Const. Jason Doucette said police have towed the vehicle and are working to determine what connections, if any, it may have to the homicide investigation.

A white 2014 Kia Soul, similar in model to the vehicle shown here, was missing from the home where two people were found dead. (Kia/The Associated Press)

Victims in their 60s

Investigators said they found a man and woman dead inside a small blue house at West 64th Avenue and Hudson Street Wednesday. Both victims were in their 60s.

The deaths mark Vancouver's 14th and 15th homicides of 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The front steps were a focus of investigation after two people were found dead inside the home. (CBC)

With files from Meera Bains