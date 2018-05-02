Richmond double homicide victims a sort of non-violent 'Bonnie and Clyde,' friend says

A friend and former roommate of the couple identified in a Richmond double homicide said he is heartbroken to lose his friend who he described as a loyal husband and father.

Keri Smith, 36, and Terence Smith, 37, were found dead inside a Richmond home, after neighbours reported gunfire, RCMP said.

Police cordoned off the house near school in the 6600-block of Eckersley Road early on Monday.

In a news release, homicide detectives said the couple, who were known to police, were probably targeted and killed in the home.

Family told CBC that Kelowna-born Keri Smith excelled in sports as a child, especially hockey, earning the nickname "terminator on ice." She spent summers water-skiing on Kalamalka and Wood lakes.

Keri and Terence Smith married in 2012. (Submitted by family)

She eventually had three children and married Smith in 2012.

"Keri loved courageously and could make anyone laugh," family wrote.

"Keri had her struggles, but she always tried to persevere ... Keri and Terence did not deserve to have this happen to them. They did not deserve to have their lives taken from them. They did not deserve to be hurt in such an inhumane way," family members wrote to CBC.

Keri Smith was born in Kelowna and excelled at sports, especially hockey. (Submitted by family)

Other friends confirmed the couple battled drug abuse but did well in a recovery house for awhile.

Both have lengthy criminal records, including theft, dating back to 2001.

Lyle Grahame said his friend was a hard worker who fell back into drug use.

He said the couple was devoted to one another, despite always getting into trouble.

"[To me] they were like Bonnie and Clyde. And now they died like Bonnie and Clyde too, right," said Grahame.

He had hired Smith as a labourer saying the out-of-work carpenter and former construction foreman from the Edmonton area was one of the hardest workers he knew.

He said his friend had connections to Vernon B.C.

"They were doing really good, and everything seemed to be working for them and then 'boom'," he said.

The couple were both parents and friends described their relationship as loving.

Grahame said his friend was extremely loyal to his wife.

"I loved Terence to be honest. We became like best friends," said Grahame.

"He was a stand-up guy, but drugs were more powerful than he was."