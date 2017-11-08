The man accused of killing two Vancouver seniors this fall was a new arrival to the city with no apparent connection to the victims, police say.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam is charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of 65-year-old Dianna Mah-Jones and her husband Richard, 68. Kam was arrested Monday in South Vancouver.

Six weeks after the couple's bodies were discovered in their Marpole home on Sept. 27, investigators still have few clues as to why they were killed, VPD Chief Adam Palmer told reporters.

"We still don't know the motive this fellow had. What was going through his head — frankly, your guess is as good as mine," Palmer said Wednesday.

He described the victims as "upstanding people, just going about their lives, causing no trouble for anybody" and said they had no clear links to Kam.

"There's no connection whatsoever that we can find," Palmer said.

Diana Mah-Jones, 65, and Richard Jones, 68, were found dead in September in their Marpole home. (Airbnb.ca)

Kam is a Canadian citizen who was born in Hong Kong and immigrated with his family as a teenager, according to police. The family originally settled in Calgary and Kam has been living in Vancouver since July.

Investigators haven't found any previous criminal charges against Kam or any history of mental illness.

Palmer said that 200 officers and civilian members of the Vancouver Police Department were involved in securing charges against Kam.

"I truly hope today's announcement will bring a sense of relief to the family and friends of the victims," Palmer said.

Mah-Jones was an award-winning occupational therapist who had worked for Vancouver Coastal Health for 35 years.

Kam made his first appearance in Vancouver Provincial Court on Tuesday and is being held in custody until an arraignment hearing on Nov. 14.