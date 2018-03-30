Double-decker buses permanently added to TransLink fleet

TransLink is adding 32 double-decker buses to its fleet after what it has deemed a successful four-month pilot project.

The regional transportation authority said the pilot garnered "overwhelmingly positive feedback" from both customers and bus drivers.

Bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis provided the buses for free for the duration of the pilot. They served seven long-haul bus routes in Vancouver, Langley, Surrey, White Rock and Delta.

According to TransLink, the double-decker buses have double the capacity of a regular bus. They also feature panoramic views from the top deck and a screen that shows riders how many seats are available before going upstairs.

The buses are scheduled to start serving TransLink routes by the middle of 2019.