Dota 2 coming to Vancouver in August is 'Tour de France' of eSports

The Dota 2 (Defense of the Ancients) tournament has all the makings of a polished sports event including play-by-play announcers, post game interviews and enthusiastic fans.

Hang Yang attended last year's tournament in Seattle and is planning on buying a ticket to this year's in Vancouver.

"I'm over the moon," he said. "The international Dota 2 championships is the biggest tournament in the world of eSports."

Interactive online sport

The five-player, team vs team online game is set in ancient time. Players choose the attributes of their character or hero. Fans can watch games online. The tournament will offer that viewing experience in Rogers Arena from Aug. 20-25.

Last year's tournament offered a prize purse of $25 million. This year's is expected to be larger.

"That makes it bigger than the Masters Tournament of Golf or the Tour du France in terms of the prize packages," explained Richard Smith, the director of digital media at Simon Fraser University.

"I think the winning team last year took away $6 million, so this is a big game for not just fans but for the players themselves."

Smith says a portion of the prize money comes from the sale of accessories for the players in the game such as boots, belts or hats.

1,000s of practice hours required to compete

Tickets to watch the event start at $125. Yang says only players at the top of their game compete.

"If you want to be a professional player, you probably need 10s of thousands of hours of practice," said Yang.

The game is growing in popularity and is expected to be a large draw in Vancouver.

"People sometimes scoff at watching video games played by other people," said Smith. "But people enjoy watching football and soccer and hockey."

Tickets for the event go on sale March 23.