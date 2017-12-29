The B.C. government is reminding revellers that drinking on party buses is illegal and asking those who plan to party on four wheels to make sure their for-hire limo or bus is properly licensed.

The advice comes after several incidents in so-called party buses where people who illegally consumed alcohol in the vehicles were injured or even killed.

In November, a party bus dramatically caught on fire on Granville Street in Vancouver.

Party bus inferno deemed accidental by Vancouver fire investigators https://t.co/H2137dmJ7N pic.twitter.com/LfHm9QlXip — @cbcnewsbc

"Passengers should be reminded that drinking alcohol in any private or commercial vehicle is illegal in B.C., whether the vehicle is moving or not," said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure in a release.

Since 2015, the province has required all limousines with perimeter seating — including stretch SUVs and party buses — to have special authorization from the Passenger Transportation Board.

The new rules were designed to help police crack down on illegal drinking in the vehicles. At the time 71 operators applied for plates for 195 vehicles across the province.

Since then, the province says it has distributed more than 800 decals to operators to display on their vehicles to remind passengers that consuming alcohol in any vehicle is illegal.

Check your party bus

The province also wants passengers to check to make sure party buses have a special authorization licence.

The licences state where vehicles can operate and how many vehicles a company can have.

Passengers should look for a passenger-transportation licence plate and decal on the front of the vehicle, or if there is no plate, ask to see a temporary operating permit, before boarding a bus.

The province says police will be monitoring limousines and party buses during the holiday season.

Operators could lose their licence if they do not comply with liquor laws, while minors in possession of alcohol could be fined $230.

Click here to look up a party bus company on the Passenger Transportation Branch's registry.