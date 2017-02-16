Have an extra Compass Card? TransLink wants you to donate it.

The transportation authority has partnered with the United Way of the Lower Mainland to convert the value of the cards into transit passes.

"Some of the region's most vulnerable populations are reliant on [these] programs and services," TransLink CFO Cathy McLay said.

She says the passes will give families and children the ability to travel to jobs, medical appointments, and school.

People can donate off their Compass Cards at several drop boxes. (Translink)

"This program will remove one more barrier for people in need," United Way CEO Michael McKnight said.

McKnight said the passes will help their social service agencies.

"When we work together, we can really accomplish positive change in the community and help people," McKnight said.

Where to donate your Compass Cards: