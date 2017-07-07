The number of homes under an evacuation order has grown from five to 33, and more properties are on alert as an out-of-control wildfire continues to expand in central B.C.

Residents were forced out of their homes after the Gustafsen wildfire, just west of 100 Mile House, about 400 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, was sparked Thursday near a forest service road. It grew quickly to reach 1,200 hectares by Friday morning, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

"We are still seeing continued growth on that fire," fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek said. "It is generating quite a bit of smoke, so getting an accurate picture of the fire size might take a little bit of time."

The Cariboo Regional District expanded an evacuation order from five to 33 homes in two sparsely populated areas late Thursday night, and RCMP officers went door-to-door, telling those affected to leave the area immediately.

On Friday morning, an evacuation alert was issued for all properties in the 108 Mile and 105 Mile areas west of Highway 97.

"This is a serious situation and we're monitoring it very closely," said Al Richmond, chairman of the regional district.

The local fire department has placed sprinkler protection units at many of the evacuated properties to keep the structures wet and prevent them from catching fire, Richmond said. An emergency centre for evacuees has been opened at 100 Mile House's curling rink.

Firefighters worked through the night Thursday, attempting to contain the eastern flank of the blaze, which is more of an immediate threat to homes in the area, according to Skrepnek.

Sawmills spared

It's believed the fire was caused by human activity, and high winds helped the flames to spread rapidly through the thick forest in the area.

"We're expecting another challenging day in terms of the weather, unfortunately," Skrepnek said Friday.

"We expect the winds might actually be a little bit stronger today than they were yesterday."

The blaze began within a few kilometres of two sawmills, both major employers for the region, according to Richmond. Luckily, the wind so far has blown the flames away from those structures and more densely populated areas.

He urged people in the area to stay tuned to local radio for the latest news on the fire and evacuation order.

"Just keep safe and please don't panic," he said.

On the site Friday were 120 firefighters, six helicopters and 15 pieces of heavy equipment.