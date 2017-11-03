As snowy weather descends on the province it's time to think about how to get your vehicle ready for winter driving.

Sam Tremblay of Vancouver's Tremblay Motors says there are a couple of key things to keep in mind as the colder temperatures and snow arrive.

"Winter is particularly tough on cars," Tremblay told Gloria Macarenko on B.C. Almanac.

Here are a couple of things to keep in mind:

Batteries

"It's much harder to start your car on a cold morning, so the battery works a lot harder."

Tremblay says that batteries normally only last around five years, so any battery that is older than four years is on "borrowed time". He recommends having your mechanic test your battery before the winter season.

Antifreeze

"Cars in cold weather need to have antifreeze in the cooling system or the system could freeze up."

Tremblay reminds people to have the antifreeze tested and to replace it every few years.

Tires

Winter tire rules for provincial highways came into effect on Oct. 1, but Tremblay stresses to make sure you have the "correct tires for the correct conditions".

"If we're going to be driving in winter conditions which we're coming into now … you need what's called a winter rated tire or an all weather tire. They have a more aggressive tread so they work every well in snow and ice conditions and they're made with a softer rubber compound that grips the ice and snow way better than an all season tire."

Tremblay says that although all season tires (marked M+S) are suitable for the lower mainland, drivers should consider changing to a winter tire. (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Although all season tires, demarcated by an M+S, are suitable for winter driving in the lower mainland, Tremblay urges drivers to choose an all weather or a winter tire for more snowy conditions. Both those have a mountain peak and a snowflake on the sidewall of the tire.

"If you're planning on any mountain driving or winter driving conditions where you're climbing hills, then definitely you're going to need an all weather or winter tire."

With Files from CBC Radio One's B.C. Almanac.