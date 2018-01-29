Kamloops Blazers head coach Don Hay broke a Western Hockey League record on Saturday night, becoming the coach with the most career wins in the league's history.

"I've worked with a lot of great organizations and management and some coaches, assistant coaches who have done a great job of supporting me," Hay told media after the 4-2 victory over the Portland Winterhawks on Jan. 27.

"The players have been outstanding. This is a team win, it's not an individual thing."

Hay surpassed his mentor and role model Ken Hodge, a former Winterhawks head coach, with his 743rd win in the WHL.

"I looked up to Ken Hodge," Hay said. "To pass him is very special."

With 743 career victories, Don Hay is the winningest coach in Western Hockey League history!



DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/fpiJ4a8iZt pic.twitter.com/SaqA42Gild — @TheWHL

Born and raised in Kamloops, B.C., Hay began his coaching career as an assistant with the Blazers in 1986 before becoming head coach in 1992.

Following a stint in the NHL, where he was head coach of the Phoenix Coyotes for the 1996-97 season, Hay returned to the WHL. He was head coach for several teams, including the Vancouver Giants, before he returned to the Blazers in 2014.

That Hay took the record with a victory over the Winterhawks was somewhat poetic, said his friend and colleague Don Moores.

"It's very gratifying," Moores said. "It's almost like it was the right thing. It's meant to be to actually beat Portland."

Moores, president and CEO of the Kamloops Blazers, has known Hay since childhood: they played junior hockey together in Kamloops and were assistant coaches together in Portland.

Don Hay acknowledges the crowd at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, B.C. after his team's win on Jan. 27. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops Blazers)

Stu MacGregor, general manager of the Kamloops Blazers, said Hay's win is a result of his commitment to the team.

"He just wanted to try to have a team have success and continue to develop and grow," he said. "Never once did it ever come up that he had any focus himself personally on it."

"The wins are just something that happens afterward."

With files from Jenifer Norwell and Doug Herbert

For more stories from Kamloops and the surrounding area, follow CBC Kamloops on Facebook and Twitter, and tune in to Daybreak Kamloops weekday mornings, 6-8:30 a.m. PT.