The husband of a woman found dead in a Burnaby home Thursday afternoon has now been charged with her murder.

Parveen Maan, who was arrested at the scene has been charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody.

RCMP were called to the home in the 7900 block of 18 Avenue just before 1 p.m., according to investigators.

Responding officers discovered a woman's body inside. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit (IHIT) said she died from "injuries received during an altercation."

Children weren't home: IHIT

The pair had two children, aged 11 and 13, who weren't home at the time of the incident. They are currently in the care of their extended family, according to IHIT.

Cpl. Meghan Foster said homicide investigators are working with RCMP to determine what led to the tragedy.

"This senseless act has left a gaping hole in a family, and two young kids without their mother," the officer said. "This family is attempting to deal with this loss as best as they can."

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

"We are looking for anyone who had information about this couple, how long they've been around the area, and the dynamic of the relationship to contact us," Foster said.

Maan is scheduled for a court appearance on Friday afternoon.

With files from CBC's Tina Lovgreen