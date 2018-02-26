The SPCA seized 46 dogs and puppies from a rural property north of Williams Lake in B.C.'s central Interior late last week.

The society started its investigation after receiving a call from a member of the public.

When investigators got to the property, they found the dogs in unsuitable conditions.

"The dogs were seized because of lack of shelter, poor sanitation and inadequate veterinary care and are now in care in several SPCA shelters," said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the B.C. SPCA in a release.

The dogs were American Eskimo, border collie, husky and Samoyed crosses. The former owner was selling some of the puppies, but Moriarty says the owner was not breeding the animals specifically to sell.

The seized animals are unsocialized and afraid of people, says the SPCA. (SPCA)

"Collector, hoarder, active breeder — it's not a cleanly defined situation," she said.

"These dogs are terrified of human contact and so they're requiring pretty much the round-the-clock type of care," said Moriarty.

In order to accommodate all the animals, staff have taken them to several different SPCA facilities where the first step is to reduce their emotional distress. Some of the dogs aren't eating or drinking due to fear.

Charges recommended

The animals are described as "highly unsocialized" due to neglect during crucial periods of development.

She says the dogs will require special care to get them to a point where they can be adopted out to specialized homes experienced with neglected animals. Even then, it's not clear how well the dogs will do.

Adopters must understand that the dogs may never want to be touched or have close interactions.

"What entails happy may be slightly different than your typical dog relationship," said Moriarty.

46 dogs and puppies were found without proper shelter or care. (SPCA)

The SPCA is recommending criminal charges.

Moriarty hopes the man will have a lifetime ban on owning animals.

"He has clearly demonstrated a complete inability to recognize the needs of animals and properly look after them."

For more stories about the Interior and Cariboo, check out the CBC Kamloops Facebook page

With files from Tamara Rahmani.