Several dogs have been rescued after a building fire spread to a nearby kennel in Vancouver early Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out at a metal shop at around 5:30 a.m. PT and fully engulfed the building on East 2nd Avenue near Ontario Street, spreading to part of the kennel next door.

Fire crews are also dealing with downed power lines in the area.

Tobias Knightschuch said he was near Science World when he first noticed the smoke, heard dogs barking, and rushed to the scene to help rescue.

"I'd been in that space before so I knew its layout, but it was confusing because you don't know what places are burning, you don't know anything about what's going on and there's a whole building of dogs," he said.

He said there was a "big selection — from little dudes to rottweilers, pitbulls," and that between 10 to 15 dogs were rescued

Vancouver Police are transporting the dogs to the SPCA.

There haven't been any reports of any injuries.

With files from Gian-Paolo Mendoza

