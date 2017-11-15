If you have more than three dogs you may have to avoid group outings to Capital Regional District parks in Greater Victoria this spring.

A staff report limiting three pooches per person was approved by the Regional Parks Committee. The report must now go before the entire CRD board for approval.

Mike Hicks, chair of the Regional Parks Committee, says there have been complaints about off-leash dogs.

"A lot of folks have been upset with dogs off-leash dogs running up to them and jumping on them," Hicks said.

"The question is how many dogs can be off-leash and be under control. So the staff have said three for individuals and eight for dog walkers."

The staff report also recommends that commercial dog walkers should be required to obtain a permit and pay a $320 service fee.

According to the CRD staff report, last year 37% of recorded violations were dog-related. (Robyn Burns/Instagram)

Tamara Pierson, a dog walker with Adventure Dog in Greater Victoria, spoke at the CRD committee meeting and said she was pleased with the proposal.

"Many of us dog walkers were concerned with the complaints that were coming down in the spring," Pierson said.

"We worked together to create codes of conduct and also to work with the CRD staff in terms of expectations of commercial dog walkers in the park."

Pierson said the proposed regulations would be a chance to promote good dog socialization in parks.

She also believes other municipalities could adopt the CRD model.

The limit of eight dogs for commercial dog walkers is much more generous than the limit recently imposed in South Ribble, England. The local government limited all dog walkers to four animals, a move that was met with pushback from dog walking businesses.

If the proposed regulations for Greater Victoria are approved by the CRD board the limits would be in place for May 1, 2018.