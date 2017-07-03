WARNING: This story contains an image that some people may find disturbing

A two-and-a-half-year old German Shepherd that went missing on June 25 in Prince George was found with significant injuries to his head.

"I can't even imagine how someone could point a nail gun and shoot a dog in the head three times," said owner Maureen Yeo.

"Like, he didn't do that to himself. Obviously somebody did that to him," she said. "It's just a sick, sick, sick story."

The dog, which is named Kuma, turned up in Hixon, 60 kilometres south of Prince George. Someone picked up the dog and drove it back to Prince George where it was dropped off at the local SPCA.

X-rays show three nails about three inches in length lodged in the dog's skull.

Veterinarians removed the nails from Kuma's skull and he is recovering.

Vets were able to remove the three inch nails that were stapled into the dog's skull. (Maureen Yeo)

The B.C. SPCA North Cariboo branch is investigating the case as animal cruelty.

"In this case, this animal could not have sustained these injuries on their own," said Jamie Walsh, branch manager of the North Cariboo B.C. SPCA.

Walsh said unfortunately the circumstances are not that uncommon.

"Unfortunately, in our field of work, we do see animals with sustainable injuries and significant injuries for that matter, and it is not unusual."



Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.

With files from Wil Fundal