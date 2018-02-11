One of the most basic swimming moves may be the doggy paddle, but that doesn't mean every canine takes naturally to water.

To help, a canine therapist in B.C.'s Peace region has started offering swimming lessons for dogs with a fear of water.

Tricia Ouellette runs a canine hydrotherapy centre near Fort St. John, catering to dogs with joint problems and other injuries that can be helped by spending time in water.

Ouellette gets into the pool with the dogs to help reassure them. (Tricia Ouellette)

However, after seeing some dogs with a fear of getting wet, she decided to start offering "Intro to Water" classes.

Over the course of four lessons, the students are given life jackets to keep them afloat, and coaxed into the water with "lots of treats and toys," Oullette told CBC Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk.

Oullette enters the pool with the dogs to reassure them and "make it a positive experience."

She said some dogs don't know to use their hind legs while they doggy paddle, which can lead to drowning.

Life jackets are provided to help keep dogs buoyant. (Tricia Ouellette)

After the success of her first round of lessons, she's now expanding to include puppy-specific lessons, as well as private pool parties and public swim times for dogs who get along well with others.

If swimming with dogs sounds like a dream job, Oullette said it is.

"I love it," she said. "It's so fun."

