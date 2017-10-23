RCMP are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man injured and a dog dead in Prince George's VLA neighbourhood.

Police found the dead dog in a driveway in the 2000 block of Tamarack Street after multiple shots were fired at around 3 a.m.

A few blocks away, they found a 20-year-old man believed to have been injured in the same incident. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believe the attack is rooted in a personal disagreement and that it was targeted.

No arrests have been made.