A Vancouver Police officer is being commended by people on social media for rescuing a dog that had fallen through the ice at Lost Lagoon in Stanley Park.

#Vancouver s finest @Vancouverpd Peter(?) Rescuing a drowning dog chased a bird into Lost Lagoon at Stanley Park #VPD pic.twitter.com/9WkvtrACdM — @RiskManagerCa

On Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. PT, VPD were called by a resident who saw a dog chase a ball onto the thin ice and subsequently fall through.

When officers arrived they saw the dog struggling to stay above the water.

'Removed portions of his uniform'

"Concerned for the immediate well-being of the dog, one of our officers removed portions of his uniform, took hold of one end of a rescue rope, and with his co-workers holding the other end, he made his way to the dog," wrote Const. Jason Doucette in an email to CBC News.

"Both the dog and our officer made it back to shore, cold, but uninjured."

Thanks for sharing these photos, Paul! The dog and our officer were both pretty chilly, but thankfully okay. https://t.co/iwJFHBFNUQ — @VancouverPD

Photos posted on Twitter show the officer making his way to shore with one hand on the rope and the other holding the dog.

Others show him in bare feet and a short-sleeved shirt making his way across the snow-covered ground back to a squad car.

This officer probably didn't expect an icy plunge into Lost Lagoon during his shift. (Paul E. Marquis/Twitter)

@VancouverPD Such an act of kindness!!

These weather conditions & temp of water is a risk for anyone!

Thank U Peter...over & above 👍 — @ShayMoyer

@VancouverPD you all are just the Best!💕🙌 — @lushuslulu

@VancouverPD Wow amazing pictures! Good job, what an Officer! :) — @michellesplant