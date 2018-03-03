You've seen James Bond do it in Casino Royale — but maybe your canine pal is just waiting for a chance to show off its own parkour moves.

Christina Young, a Nanaimo dog trainer, is offering dog owners a chance to introduce their pets to a four-legged version of the popular sport that features graceful, athletic moves through obstacle courses.

Young said the course, which starts May 6, will demonstrate ways to make the daily dog walk more interesting at both ends of the leash.

"It's like taking your dog to the gym," Young said.

"Dog parkour is basically just doing lots of tricks using obstacles you find in whatever environment you're in with your dog."

When she was asked by Nanaimo's recreation and parks department if she had an idea for a spring training course for pet owners, she jumped at the chance.

"I love parkour, it's something I've always done with my dogs," she said.

Young said it adds fun and strengthens the bond between dog and owner — even though the humans are not expected to do parkour vaults and rolls along with their pets.

It is also a good way to improve the dog's fitness and strength.

"Some moves are very difficult, such as backing up a set of stairs. That takes a lot of strength and hind-end awareness from your dog," she said.

Meanwhile, teaching the dog to put its front feet on an object that moves requires core strength.

At the most basic level, she said, even small puppies can learn to circle around a tree.

Treats required

Young said the only requirements for dog parkour are a harness so the owner can support the dog and help prevent slips and falls. That, and lots and lots of treats.

"They're not going to jump up on a tree just because it looks like fun," she said. "They're going to do it to earn their cheese."

With Files from CBC Radio One's On the Island with Gregor Craigie