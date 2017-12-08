Vancouver police are asking for help identifying a person of interest in two unsolved sex assaults involving a man in a surgical mask.

Investigators have released a pair of surveillance photos of a person of interest. The photos appear to have been taken at the entrance to a bus, but police say they have had no luck identifying the man depicted.

The photos are part of an investigation into two groping incidents in East Vancouver earlier this fall.

Both women were groped shortly after getting off public transit and they gave similar descriptions of the man who attacked them.

The victims have described their attacker as an Asian man between the ages of 20 and 30, about five feet eight inches tall, with a slim build, short dark hair and dark-rimmed glasses. He was wearing a surgical mask at the time of the assaults.

The first incident took place just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 29 after the victim got off a bus near East 64th Avenue and Victoria Drive. Three weeks later, on Nov. 19, a second woman reported being groped on Nanaimo Street near Kingsway, just after she left Nanaimo SkyTrain Station.

Anyone with information about the person of interest or the assaults in general is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0604 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.