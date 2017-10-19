One man is now suspected in two sex assaults on young girls in Surrey this month, according to police.

Investigators are asking for help identifying the suspect in both groping incidents, which took place in the Clayton Heights neighbourhood within a week of each other.

The first, on Oct. 11, saw an 11-year-girl reporting that a strange man had grabbed her buttocks as she walked along the 18800 block of 65th Avenue in the early evening. The second assault took place on Oct. 17 at about 7:50 a.m.; a 15-year-old student reported that she was on her way to school at Clayton Heights Secondary when she was grabbed from behind and groped.

Both girls caught a glimpse of their assailant and provided a description to RCMP officers. Investigators have also canvassed the area, gathering surveillance video and speaking with witnesses.

Investigators have produced three composite sketches of a suspect in two groping incidents in Surrey's Clayton Heights neighbourhood. (RCMP)

The suspect is now believed to be a white man between 30 and 40 years old, between five feet, 10 inches to six feet tall, 170-180 pounds, with brown hair, thick eyebrows, full lips, long ears and lobes and facial hair. He may have been wearing glasses.

Surrey RCMP have released a still image taken from surveillance video as well as three composite sketches.

Anyone with more information about the suspect or the assaults is asked to call RCMP at 604-599-0502, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

The victims in the two sexual assaults were 11 and 15 years old. (RCMP)