A seniors advocate is praising changes to the way B.C. licenses older drivers — but says the system is still unfair in many ways.

Some seniors over 80 need to be examined by a doctor every two years before receiving a driver's licence. At the recommendation of their doctors or after being involved in an accident, they need to be tested by ICBC.

That test used to include both a touch-screen computer test and a road test but RoadSafetyBC announced that as of March 2018, it will drop the computer portion.

Gudrun Langolf of the Council of Senior Citizens Organizations of B.C. says that was a cause of considerable anxiety for many seniors.

"Many of the seniors didn't have access to touch-screen computers in their own homes… not all of them, in any event. They may not have access to any computers at all," she told The Early Edition host Rick Cluff. "It's a difficult situation when you're confronted with buttons you have to push in a certain sequence, and so on."

While she is happy about that change, she still questions why there's an arbitrary age for drivers to face greater scrutiny in the first place.

"Seniors are not the folks who are misbehaving on the road," she said. "There are lots of other people, in all generations. Just because you age, and have a few deficits, doesn't mean you're unsafe."

Langolf also takes issue with how many over-80 seniors must pay anywhere from $90 to $180 for the exam carried out by a doctor.

With files from CBC Radio One's The Early Edition