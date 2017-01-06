The unseasonably cold weather has been challenging for snow removal crews in the District of North Vancouver, B.C., but it says, unlike other municipalities, it hasn't received a lot of complaints about its cleanup.

"We have not received a lot. As many compliments as there are complaints. We are doing pretty good," said Len Jensen, manager of public works with the District of North Vancouver.

Jensen believes it's partly because of the landscape in the area.

The District of North Vancouver says it has no option but to clear hills and side streets when the snow hits. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

"With the hills and with the snowfalls we have in the higher elevations, we can't leave them. We have to try to get into our side streets and some of our hills as soon as possible," he said.

"It seems to pay off. We are able to get a lot of the roads cleared before it turned to ice," he said.

Large swaths of Vancouver haven't seen any clearing, and nearly one month after the first of multiple snowfalls many residential streets remain treacherous, and in some cases, unpassable. (CBC)

It's been a different story over in Vancouver, where side streets weren't plowed early on, resulting in some treacherous residential roads and missed garbage and green bin collection.

The City of Vancouver priorities major roads, bus routes, bridges, emergency access routes and the 15 most-used bike routes and walkways.

A method that may have worked well in previous years when rain or warmer temperatures have followed a snowfall, but not this time around.

The city has been criticized for its inadequate response, with one city councilor calling for an independent inquiry into the city's snow removal plans.

Earlier this week, the City of Vancouver said it has redirected 300 staff from normal duties to address the problem of perilous streets.

Residential streets were not the priority for the City of Vancouver; it focuses first on major roads, bus routes, bridges, emergency access routes and the 15 most-used bike routes and walkways. (CBC)

Sidewalks still remain a bit of a challenge for the District of North Vancouver, particularly after the heavy snowfall on New Year's Eve.

The district's bylaw department has received 13 requests for service since Dec.1. Residents have asked for enforcement of the bylaw requiring multi-family, commercial and industrial properties to clear snow from sidewalks and footpaths.

The district does not require single-family property owners to clear their sidewalks, but encourages them to do so.

Recycling pickup has also been delayed due to the weather in the district.

While the roads are clear, sidewalks in the District of North Vancouver are still proving to a challenge. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

"There has been some missed, but they've either pretty much made it up the next day or the next recycling date," said Jensen.

There are approximately 800 homes still waiting for recycling pickup; the district says crews will be out Saturday to collect what was missed.