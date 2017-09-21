A distracted driver in Vancouver accumulated not one, but two $368 tickets for using an electronic device while driving on Wednesday.

And it all went down within an eight minute span, just six blocks apart.

The Vancouver Police Department posted about the incident on their Twitter account dedicated to traffic updates.

Cell Phone $0...Rental Car $79...Getting caught by #VPD #distracteddriving TWICE within 8min & 6 blocks=EXPENSIVE (& Dangerous!) $736 + 8pts pic.twitter.com/Lm2abFs6Ul — @VPDTrafficUnit

According to police, the first ticket was issued at 2:22 p.m.PT at 2500 Granville Street, near the intersection with West Broadway.

The second ticket was given at 3100 Granville Street at 2:30 p.m.PT.

The driver, who was behind the wheel of a rented grey Hyundai Accent, incurred a total of $736 in fines, and a deduction of eight points from his license.