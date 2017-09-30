A dirt bike rider who had to have his left leg amputated after a crash with an ATV driver near Trail, B.C., has been awarded $3 million in damages.

Levon Bye and Doria Newman crashed into each other along Violin Lake Road on Aug. 26, 2012, according to a recent B.C. Supreme Court ruling.

Bye was on the bike and Newman was on the quad.

The court decision said Bye and Newman were rounding a blind corner, heading in opposite directions, when they collided.

Fractured neck, injured leg

In her decision, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Grace Choi found Newman 100 per cent liable for the crash, saying he caused the collision "by driving his ATV too quickly, and by crossing the centre of the road into the oncoming side around a blind corner."

"I find that Mr. Newman breached the standard of care expected of an ordinary, reasonable, and prudent person," Choi wrote. "This breach caused the accident."

On impact, Bye was thrown past the dirt bike handlebars and over the ATV. Then 31, court heard he fractured his neck and injured his left leg.

His leg would eventually have to be amputated just below the knee. Newman wasn't as badly injured, although he told the court he was unconscious shortly after the collision.

Bye later filed a civil lawsuit against Newman, claiming he'd caused the crash by speeding and cutting the blind corner.

Suffers daily pain

According to the judgment, Bye is unable to return to work as a result of the amputation, suffering from pain every day. He testified that it's harder for him to play with and care for his infant son — born four years after the crash — because of his injuries.

Now 35, Bye said he once enjoyed dirt biking, boating, hiking, swimming, hunting and fishing, but those activities are now either impossible or difficult.

There weren't any witnesses to the crash and the men didn't agree on their respective versions of events. Choi wrote that witness credibility and reliability were critical in her decision.

In the end, Choi found Newman's testimony was "improbable" as it was inconsistent with evidence at the scene and also changed slightly during the trial.

The judgment said that Bye's testimony also had faults, but none that were "grave" enough to make her doubt his "credibility on the whole."

Bye was awarded $3,046,255 in damages, including $1.2 million for future income loss and $1.1 million for cost of future care.