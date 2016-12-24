Whether it's because the dogs ate the turkey as they did in the holiday movie classic, A Christmas Story, or if you're just not feeling up to cooking a traditional dinner, the options of where to dine on Dec 25 have grown.

"Generally no one was open, the stores weren't open, the grocery stores were closed. You couldn't get anything," said Ian Tostenson, CEO and president of B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Associations.

Decades ago, the only dining out option on Christmas Day was to head to a nearby Chinese restaurant.

"Now, there is a lot going on, it has changed dramatically," said Tostenson.

"A lot of restaurants are open for Christmas dinner, or dinner in general," he said.

White Spot paved the way to serving a traditional meal on Christmas.

"It is becoming really a tradition," said Warren Erhart, CEO and president of White Spot.

"Not only for a lot of regular guests, but for our staff."

Two of its franchises — at Richmond Centre and Kingsway Vancouver — are open Christmas Day from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Staff members volunteer their time and all the proceeds go to charity.

One of the restaurant's franchisees, Prakash Ganatra, came up with the idea after noting that many regular White Spot guests don't have places to go on Christmas, Erhart said.

The White Spot Christmas Day lunch started 15 years ago. The menu features original favourites like burgers as well as a full-on turkey dinner.

Recreate feelings of home for travellers

Hotel restaurants are popular places for serving Christmas Day dinners. They often try to re-create the feeling of home for those travelling.

Hawksworth Restaurant, located at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, is already sold out for Christmas dinner. Guests pay upwards of $98.

"Takes the stress out of the holiday [by] allowing guests to celebrate the joyous occasion with friends and family," said Chad Clark, Director of Operations, Hawksworth Restaurant Group.

The stories are much the same for the dozens of other hotel restaurants in town.

For the foodies out there, there are Indian-fusion Christmas dinner feasts available.

At Copper Chimney Indian Grill and Bar, guests can order a cumin and coriander roasted Turkey along with a cranberry mango chutney and curry gravy.

Another reason restaurants are notw open on the holiday is the multicultural nature of Vancouver.

"For a large group of people in Vancouver, Christmas is not on their radar screens so they just want to go out and eat," said Tostenson.