Is your child's digital resumé up to snuff?

A Metro Vancouver-based social media analyst says parents should make an effort to get involved in their child's use of digital platforms because what they're doing online today could have an impact on their future.

"I think it's important to brand yourself in a way," said Nick Chernoff, a presenter with the organization Safer Schools Together.

"And you want to make sure you're representing yourself in a way that you're proud of."

Safer Schools Together provides professional training across North America to help minimize and mitigate potential risks facing students. In its latest initiative, it's offering workshops around British Columbia to help parents teach their children how to navigate the sometimes-hazardous digital world.

As social media use and online communication become more prevalent in our lives, parents can play a role in the safety of their children, said Chernoff.

Digital resumé

Chernoff said most post-secondary education institutions and employers look at the social media posts of any potential applicant.

For this reason, teenagers need to be cautious when developing their "digital brand."

"I like to call it a digital resumé," said Chernoff. "Pictures, videos and comments you put out there could have a long-lasting permanence on your reputation."

Employers may value a teen's digital resumé as much as a traditional paper one.

Communication is key

Chernoff said parents now permit their children to use cell phones and tablets at a much younger age.

Because of this, it's important to have a conversation early in a child's digital career to lay out expectations and warn of possible hazards, he said.

Parents needn't ban digital devices entirely, he said. Rather, they should explore the digital world with their children.

"Your sons and daughters are going to make mistakes, and we can turn that into teachable moments," said Chernoff.

Chernoff said technology will grow more ubiquitous and complicated, and it's important for parents to continue to talk to their kids about it.

B.C.-based social media analyst Nick Chernoff says that as technology changes and grows, it's more important than ever to speak with your children about their 'digital résumé.' 6:27

"I encourage parents not to try and get ahead of their children, that's the last thing we want to do," he said. "I want you to try and get in the driver seat with them, and learn with them, guide them."

Safer Schools Together will be hosting their next training session at Seaquam Secondary in Delta, B.C. on Monday, April 23.

With files from The Early Edition