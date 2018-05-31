Did a sleeping 2nd mate cause a West Coast fuel spill?

Results are expected Thursday from an investigation into what caused a tugboat to run aground off British Columbia's coast in October 2016, spilling thousands of litres of fuel into the ocean.

The Transportation Safety Board is set to release a report of its findings on the Nathan E. Stewart, which was towing an empty barge when it hit rocks near Bella Bella and partially sank, leaking more than 100 litres of diesel and lubricants into the water.

Chief Marilyn Slett of the nearby Heiltsuk First Nation has said the fuel spill forced the closure of prime seafood harvesting and fishing areas, and had devastating social, cultural and economic impacts on her people.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board released a report in November saying the tug's second mate told investigators he missed a change of course after falling asleep, which the board says is the probable cause of the vessel running aground.