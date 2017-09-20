There are still no official candidates for leader of the BC Liberals, but the race is set to heat up this weekend when former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts is expected to announce her candidacy.

The Conservative MP will make the announcement at a hotel in Guildford on Sunday, CBC News has learned.

She'll be followed by Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson, who will enter the race on Monday.

Like several potential candidates to replace former premier Christy Clark, Wilkinson has been cagey about his intentions in interviews. But he told CBC News on Wednesday that voters can "expect a flourish of activity in the next week or so as people put their names forward."

His social media presence has also shifted in recent weeks to show a more down-to-earth style, including pictures of the B.C. Liberal biking and kayaking.

Nothing like watching the sunrise from a kayak on Burrard Inlet. Get out and #ExploreBC on #LabourDay today pic.twitter.com/c0rcw9Fip5 — @Wilkinson4BC

Meanwhile, former education minister Mike Bernier has said he will make a decision some time in the next week about whether to run.

Until then, he said he is, "talking to families and finding out what needs to be done and what needs to change in the province."

Other potential candidates include former cabinet ministers MLAs Todd Stone, Mike de Jong and rookie Liberal MLA Michael Lee. And there has been chatter in Liberal circles about former federal cabinet minister Herb Dhaliwal entering the race.

The party has announced a leadership debate on Oct. 15 and an official leadership candidate event in Vancouver on Sept. 29.

With files from Richard Zussman