Kamloops curling official back from Olympic experience

Kamloops' Dianne Barker is excited for what the Olympic debut of mixed doubles curling will mean for the sport.

She was one of the officials who oversaw the sport in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The long-time curling umpire is now back in Canada and impressed with what she saw of the new Olympic addition.

"It's very active and very fast and very exciting," she said told Daybreak Kamloops host, Shelley Joyce.

During the games, most of the Canadian attention was focused on Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris's rink. The duo ended up winning gold against Switzerland to become the first 2-time Olympic curling champions.

Barker says she's OK with being out of limelight.

"You're in the spotlight when you're called on, but curling isn't like other sports where you have a whistle and a red flag so we're there when we're needed."

However, she thinks the Olympic exposure for mixed doubles will have a trickle down impact on local clubs.

"It will be a real benefit for curling clubs because... you don't need to have four people there all the time to play, you can have two."

Up next, Barker is headed to North Bay where she is the top official for the World Women's Curling Championship.

