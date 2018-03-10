Have a way to work "scentless chamomile" into a song alongside "toss into the landfill"? Then the Peace River Regional District wants to get you into a recording studio.

The local government in B.C.'s northeast is holding a jingle contest to raise awareness about invasive daisies in the region, which have been rapidly spreading over the past two decades.

"There's not a single area without them," Kari Bondaroff, the district's manager of invasive plants, told CBC Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk.

"They reduce forage values, they're costly to eradicate, and then they upset the natural balance of our ecosystem."

The regional district is turning to local musicians to write a 60-second song about the daisies and why they must be destroyed. The winning song will then be played on local radio.

Oxeye daisies can spread by seed and by roots, and can take over an area. (Portia Clark/CBC)

Entries must include the following phrases: "scentless chamomile," "oxeye daisy," (the specific strain of plant causing the problems), "destroy daisies" and "hand pull, place in clear bags and toss in the landfill."

Bonus points will be given if "the flowers can be identified by white petals and yellow centres" and "free to dump Peace River Regional District transfer station" can be worked in, as well.

Awareness needed

Bondaroff said the goal is to help raise awareness about why the plants pose a problem, as many people leave them in gardens and mow around them on lawns.

"Agriculture producers get very frustrated with this," she said.

In order to appeal to the target audience, songs should be written in the style of country, soft rock or folk.

The winner of the contest receives a $250 gift certificate to a local music store, as well as time in a recording studio.

The required phrases may be tough to fit into a 60-second jingle, but Bondaroff said musicians in the region seem to be up to the challenge.

"People are excited about it," she said. "The opportunity to have their jingle or even to get to sing on the radio doesn't happen very often."

