Residents and local politicians are celebrating the removal of derelict vessels that, for years, have marred the shorelines in Oak Bay, near Victoria, B.C.

Over the weekend, several vessels were finally hauled to shore, broken up and taken away.

"It's the end of a chapter of a lot of hard work by a whole lot of people," said Eric Dahli with the Cadboro Bay Residents' Association.

Oak Bay's government paid $4,000 for the clean-up, while the province provided $10,000.

In the spring of 2017, the federal government announced a new program to provide grants to groups looking to clean up derelict boats. (CHEK News)

Last fall, the neighbouring municipality of Saanich paid $50,000 to clean up derelict boats along its shores.

"This is a perennial problem up and down the coast here in the [Capital Regional District] and for that matter up and down the island," said Nils Jensen, the mayor of Oak Bay.

Earlier this year, Ottawa announced an Abandonded Boats Program, worth nearly $6 million, where groups can apply for a grant to remove abandoned or wrecked small boats posing a hazard in Canadian waters.

The Abandoned Boats Program will help get abandoned boats out of the water. How? Click here: https://t.co/36KfdLrB80 — @Transport_gc

"We've now got enough to make a difference, so this is a first good step," said Murray Rankin, the NDP MP for Victoria.

"But people shouldn't think we've solved the problem — we've got a lot more to do."

Oak Bay says there will be more derelict boats to deal with in its jurisdiction, but it won't be able to afford to pay what it did for this weekend's clean-up every year.

An ongoing problem with derelict boats is determining who is responsible for them.

"Dealing with problem vessels and structures can be highly complex due to the mix of provincial ownership of land, federal jurisdiction over navigation and shipping and sometimes conflicting federal and provincial laws," says a provincial guide on the subject.

In a guide to help deal with derelict boats, the B.C. government says cases have been increasing, along with demands on government to take action. (CHEK News)

Following the long arduous task of removing the Viki Lyne II from Nanaimo's harbour, local MP Sheila Malcolmson tabled a private members bill that would give the Coast Guard enhanced powers to deal with the problem vessels.

Some cities, like Port Moody, have turned to enhanced legislation to prevent the boats becoming problems in the first place.

Last August, with the help of the Port of Vancouver, the city started a designated anchorage area (DAA) pilot project, giving it jurisdiction over an area on the water.

All boats moored in the DAA will now need to be insured, registered and permitted with the city in order to be docked there.

With files from CHEK News.