A man living on a derelict boat on the Sunshine Coast died earlier this week after the boat caught fire.

Firefighters from Madeira Park, north of Sechelt, B.C., responded to a call about the fire on Wednesday, Dec. 6 around 7:30 a.m.

Once the fire was extinguished, the body was discovered.

Sgt. Mike Hacker with Sunshine Coast RCMP says the victim most likely died of smoke inhalation.

Hacker said the man was about 60 years old and was from Ontario. He had been living on the 23-metre, steel-hulled boat, moored in Pender Harbour, for at least a couple of weeks.

"It's a tragedy for the family and it's a tragedy for the community up in Pender Harbour," said Hacker.

"For folks that don't have, can't afford proper housing, it puts them at risk, living on a derelict boat. It's not a good situation."

Hacker says there were devices on the vessel that were not being operated safely. The boat had no power.

"It doesn't have any electrical, it doesn't have any heating source or anything unless you're bringing services, externally into the boat," he said.

"[There] was going to be a fire, sooner or later."

RCMP has not identified the man and is trying to notify his family.